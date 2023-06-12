Dhe former SPD leader in Hesse, Andrea Ypsilanti, is turning her back on her party. SPD General Secretary Christoph Degen confirmed on Monday afternoon in Wiesbaden that the 66-year-old was leaving. Hessischer Rundfunk had previously reported on it. Ypsilanti justified her move with the Social Democrats’ approval of the EU interior ministers’ compromise on asylum, which was also negotiated by the Federal Interior Minister and SPD state chairwoman Nancy Faeser.

Ralph Euler Editor in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung, responsible for the Rhein-Main section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

With the words “Not serious” and a red anger emoji, Ypsilanti commented on a tweet by Faeser on Thursday, in which they described the decision to deal with asylum seekers in the future as a “historic success”. Degen called Ypsilanti’s decision regrettable. Your expertise will be missed. The general secretary spoke of a gradual process of alienation between Ypsilanti and the party in recent years. The new asylum compromise was “rather the icing on the cake”.

Ypsilanti was SPD state chairman from 2003 to 2009 and also parliamentary group chairman from 2007 to 2009. In the 2008 state elections, the SPD-Leftist from Rüsselsheim gained eight percentage points with her party and led her almost on an equal footing with the CDU under Prime Minister Roland Koch. Since there was no majority for red-green alone and the FDP strictly refused to cooperate, the SPD leader opted for a red-green minority government supported by the Left Party, an option that she had categorically ruled out during the election campaign. The beaming election winner then had to be insulted nationwide as a “tricksilanti” and “Lügilanti”, her support crumbled, and in the end her ambitions failed due to four dissenters from her own parliamentary group. Ypsilanti renounced party and parliamentary group leadership, but was a member of the state parliament until 2018.

The asylum compromise supported by Faeser is not only criticized by Ypsilanti. In an open letter “out of deep concern”, three former SPD members of the state parliament call on Faeser to prevent the asylum regulations planned at EU level. These are “a threat to the human rights of asylum seekers” and, above all, “deeply inhuman”, write Gerhard Merz from Giessen, Ernst-Ewald Roth from Wiesbaden and Corrado DiBenedetto from Mühlheim (Offenbach district). Representatives of the Young Socialists also criticize the tightened asylum regulations.







Nancy Faeser wants to be elected SPD top candidate for the state elections in October at a party conference in Hanau on Saturday. The debate about the EU asylum compromise could potentially lead to discussions there that the party leadership would not like.