A dramatic accident, which took place in the night between Thursday and Friday in Endine Gaiano, in the province of Bergamo, cost the life of a 17-year-old young man. The victim was called Andrea Dellanoce and was hit by a van. Driving the vehicle was a 25-year-old local man who tested positive for the alcohol test.

Another dramatic road accident on Italian territory, which unfortunately cost the life of a very young boy.

The episode occurred when it was just after midnight, on the night between Thursday and Friday, a Endine Gaianoa small town of a few thousand inhabitants in the province of Bergamo.

Andrea Dellanoce, a 17-year-old boy residing in Endine, had gone out for one stroll and stood on the sidewalk which runs along via Cavenaghi.

Suddenly came a vanwhich proceeded at a very high speed and which, going off the road, ha fully overwhelmed the boy.

After hitting the 17-year-old, the van collided with some parked car on the side of the road and knocked over a light pole.

Parked cars and pole that prevented the situation from becoming even more tragic. A few meters away, in fact, there was a tent with two fishermen inside of.

Pain for the death of Andrea Dellanoce

The crash site in Endine Gaiano

The arrival of the rescuers on the spot it was timely, but unfortunately it was useless to prevent Andrea Dellanoce from dying. The injuries sustained were too serious.

Following the checks carried out on the driver of the van, it turned out that he, a 25-year-old boy also residing in Endine Gaiano, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The prosecutor of Bergamo has now opened an investigation file and entered the 25-year-old in the register of suspects. The crime charged against him is that of traffic homicide.

In the meantime, today’s morning was celebrated funeral by Andrea, which was attended by many.

On behalf of all citizens and the entire administration, the mayor Marco Zoppetti he said: