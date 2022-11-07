A choice in the name of the Olympic curriculum. Andrea Abodi, after having heard the various stakeholders of Milan-Cortina, will propose to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the name of Andrea Varnier as CEO of the Foundation-organizing committee of the 2026 Winter Olympics. His name emerged two months ago, when the treasure hunt for the name that would take the place of Vincenzo Novari. He will have to work alongside Giovanni Malagò, president, to try to unlock the machine of the Games, which has been slowed down by some delays in particular on the front of the search for sponsors.

Varnier was director of images and events of Turin 2006, then consultant of the IOC for Beijing 2008 and linked his name to the four ceremonies of Rio 2016 (Olympics and Paralympics, opening and closing), living in Brazil for five years. He has an “emotional” relationship with the Games and this was probably decisive in the selection of Abodi, who in the morning had given the appointment as imminent (“we will decide tomorrow”) explaining, during the interview with Luciano Fontana for “Sport Industry Talk “of RCS Academy, that the profile would have been that of a person capable of getting on the train running from the top of a deep knowledge of the sports and Olympic world. Hence his phrase “we will choose him tomorrow, but from the day after tomorrow we have to work.” I tried to identify a profile starting from the characteristics of the person, not choosing the absolute best but the best relative, because Olympic events need knowledge deep. The timing is tight, we will need ministerial interventions. “An allusion to the fact that the ministry will in any case have a sort of Olympic delegation to protect the chosen manager also politically.