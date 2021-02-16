The program that Guido Kaczka hosts, Welcome aboard (El Trece, at 21) tends to generate moments as exciting as they are unexpected. Yesterday, Monday, there was one of those surprises.

This time, the surprise came from the hand of Andrea, the participant who at the last minute he changed his answer in the final issue of the game called “The Wall of Fortune” and took the jackpot of that challenge: 500,000 pesos.

Andrea, who works as an extraction worker in a laboratory, had started playing last Friday. And yesterday, he had to complete the wall. When he got to the last box on the wall, he had to guess if there was a number less than or greater than 8 hidden there, between 1 and 99.

When Guido asked the typical question: “Minor or older?”, The participant answered “Minor.” However, who knows why, at the moment of turning the box, the answer changed and it was played: “Major,” he said.

Amazed by the change in the participant’s bet, Guido wanted to make sure that he had heard correctly and asked Andrea if “major” was his “final answer”. She nodded.

Guido Kaczka, “Welcome aboard” driver. Capture TV / File.

When he turned the locker, Andrea discovered that the hidden number was 83, so that his hunch had been correct and thus, he raised the sum of 500,000 pesos. That is, the jackpot in “The Wall of Fortune.”

Guido Kaczka She was as curious as everyone: why had the player opted for that change in response at the last minute? He raised it and Andrea replied: “I don’t know … My family said I was younger, but I don’t know why I decided to play myself because I was older. I said: ‘I’m playing, I choose.'”

ACE