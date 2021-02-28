Yes The angels of the morning It’s a classic morning on TV, the fight between Andrea Taboada Y Yanina Tower It is one more ingredient in that controversial cocktail led by Ángel de Brito.

It is known that the renowned journalist and Diego Latorre’s wife do not love each other, and that was exposed on different occasions, with statements from both sides, reproaches and resentments.

In addition, whenever they can, before each media confrontation, both are manifested in favor of whoever is on the opposite side of the other. For example, when Andrea declares herself to be an admirer and intimate of her colleague Beto Casella, Yanina’s old rival.

And although the origin of their discord was never entirely clear, in January their conflict reached its peak when Latorre liquidated Taboada in the networks.

“Dirt for free is a bad partner … Did you see when you start to get tired of the lies of the one who lives and acts badly? I am fucked, I have a bad character, I am a fighter, I hold what I think, I get hot, I scream … but I don’t hang out with married guys“said the panelist, enraged because Andrea had criticized her for traveling to Miami and vaccinating her mother.

The controversy of those days shot up again at the end of February, after an Instagram follower asked Yanina why the friendship with the one who knew how to be her great friend was broken.

Yanina replied: “A shame, she went crazy with me. And I swear by my children that she is the only little angel to whom I never did anything.

Of course, the comment did not take long to reach the other trench, and the return also occurred in the field of social networks, in this case via Twitter.

“They send me this … And I say, what a liar, poor lady,” Taboada wrote bluntly. But he noticed a curious detail in Yanina’s words, who clarified that Andrea was “the only one” to whom he had done nothing. “It kills me ‘the only one’, I feel sorry … well, that’s it,” the announcer also completed, making fun of her partner.

Andrea Taboada’s message against Yanina Latorre.

In May of last year, Yanina hinted that the discomfort with her former friend began after an on-air argument in which everyone took sides against her. “There were no scandals, we argued,” he explained.

However, he also acknowledged a previous episode in the show’s dressing rooms, a year earlier, that explains why the resentment that was generated around them.

“What offended her happened in April 2019. A few months ago I asked her in the dressing room what was wrong with her and she gave me a verse about her private life, but I am not going to sell it. She had a relationship with someone, of which I will not Nobody found out, and they understood that on another issue I dismissed it to the air. I said ‘the mines that make …’, but I did not talk about it, “Yanina excused herself.