Andrea Sciarrini, the basketball player from the Marches dies at 40: hit by an illness while he was at home

The autopsy, in progress at the hospital of Fano (Pesaro Urbino) will clarify the causes of the death of Andrea Sciarrini, 40, basketball player and coach, found dead Saturday night at home in Marotta. after the game of the promotion championship of his Marotta against theUrbania. During the meeting he had given no signs of discomfort or physical problems. According to reports the Ansa“a couple of hours later, around 9:30 pm, he went to the bathroom there wife heard a thud and found him lifeless on the floor. The resuscitation maneuvers of the 118 health workers were useless. A death attributed to natural causes, which the Public Prosecutor of Pesaro is not dealing with: to ask for theautopsy they were the family members, to protect Sciarrini’s two daughters and to assess the existence of any genetic risk factors to be prevented “.

Sciarrini he trained the teams of basketball youth, had played in the youth academy of Scavolini Pesaro and then in the first team a Senigallia (B series). He had also been the referent for the Marche of Free Italian Streetball. On Thursday at 3 pm the funeral is scheduled in the church of San Giovanni in Marotta.

