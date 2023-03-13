And spring came early to receive the new Queens of the Huerta de Murcia. Surely the goddess Persephone did not want that one bad day she would ruin the premiere of the new owners of the orange blossom crown, who nevertheless had to combine a spectacular temperature with the rigors of having to enjoy it in full orchard costume . Not only did this sunny day help Their Majesties de la Huerta to get into her new role, but also the numerous expressions of affection they received this Sunday during their walk through the center of the city. There were not one, nor two nor three snapshots that Andrea Sánchez Barceló (1999) and África Peñalver Lozano (2013) took at the request of curious neighbors and the occasional ‘foreigner’ surprised in the surroundings of the Cathedral.

“I was Reina de la Huerta in 1990 and I could not resist taking a picture of them,” Rosana Pacios pointed out nostalgically, mobile in hand, at the door of the Higher School of Dramatic Art. But the truth is that Andrea is a Queen who does not shy away from the cameras. Not surprisingly, she has a degree in Journalism and developed her practice on public television in the Region of Murcia. “And, also, in the sports section, with what I like soccer!”, She comments. It is not known if she was the chicken or the egg before and if it is this training that has helped her cultivate that gift of people or if she has only revealed something that she brought as standard. More likely the second.

In fact, surely, this ease was one of the main merits that the jury saw in her when choosing her as a representative of one of the most emblematic festivals in the municipality. “They asked me what she would do if she met King Felipe VI,” she explains. In view of the result it must have been good. That potential was not overlooked by her colleagues from her rock, La Esparteña de Algezares, “who almost knew it more clearly than me and I hope they will support me strongly this year.” In fact, the presentation of her candidacy, being an older applicant than usual, came after a deep process of reflection that also came fueled by the months of confinement and restrictions brought by the pandemic.

“When they decreed the state of alarm, the first question that assailed me was what would happen with the Spring Festival and if we could set up the barracks” he confesses, revealing that, really, this will be practically the first year in which he can enjoy the Bando de la Huerta, and above all in a situation of honor. “I always try to lend a hand by working at the festivities, since it is the way that the Peña can continue to function throughout the year,” he explains, showing a spirit of service that also permeates the work that he must do now, “that of make our festivities and traditions even better known and invite everyone to come and experience them”. In fact, he acknowledges that during the coexistence of candidates, held in Barcelona, ​​they had to explain more than once “that we were not going to falleras.” Valencia’s marketing has worked better to this day.

Andrea’s commitment to service is also seen in the profession she has chosen for her future: that of the National Police, which is what she is currently studying for, like three other fellow candidates. “I want my job to consist of helping people, in addition, at street level,” she proclaims, acknowledging that the race for this election has disrupted her plans for this year. «The weekend of the coexistence I had the first exam of the opposition, with the instance already paid, but I decided to park it; We’ll try it next time,” she points out, barely resigned to these “resignations,” but knowing that this reign will mean even more sacrifices in the coming months, starting with the holidays. “I had already decided to ask for days off in April and the election has proved me right,” admits Andrea, who earns a “little money” working part-time in an access control company.

This responsibility is compensated, however, with the sensations and feelings that overwhelm her since last night she heard her name on the stage set up in the Cardenal Belluga square and that still, this Sunday, was still installed at the foot of the Cathedral. “In a cloud I continue, tears came to my eyes,” she confesses, noting that it was the congratulations of her best friend, her candidate two years earlier, the one that reached her the most. She also feels that this honor comes at a good time for the garden, its heritage and its customs, in which the public has regained interest. “This is about passion and heart,” she admits. She knows, however, that in times like the present, although it may seem contradictory, traditions must go hand in hand with modernity, and that dissemination on social networks is important. “But they have recommended that I continue with my social networks with a private setting; excessive exposure ends up creating problems, and we will do everything through official accounts », she highlights.

Surprise via mobile



Africa doesn’t even have social media. Surely he is still too young to enter that world. He also doesn’t have a cell phone. That does not mean that the congratulations have not flooded the phones of her parents and relatives. “My friends gave me a surprise, because, although they had a birthday party, they stayed in a house to watch the gala all together and send me a video celebrating my choice,” says the 9-year-old girl, anxious to arrive at school on Monday. to talk about this wonderful weekend with her friends.

Because in the end, for a girl, a process like this is about that: making new friends and sharing experiences with them. Also to travel and see things that she has not yet had time to glimpse from her home and from her rock, La Picaza, in Cabezo de Torres. “Also, I am the first Queen of my club, so everyone is very happy,” she explains. In the case of Andrea, she is the fifth, in the case of La Esparteña. The previous one, Andrea Belmonte, elected in 2014, accompanied him this Sunday on a walk through the center of Murcia. “I have tried to detach myself, that I am on the board of the Federation of Peñas and if they do not accuse me of favoritism,” she commented humorously, although from now on she will try to help both in everything that is necessary.

Less than four weeks remain until the festivities begin with the exaltation and coronation ceremony, scheduled for April 8 and which is recovering again, too, after the pandemic. “We drop them there suddenly, but they take the paper quickly,” says Belmonte. That is why they have been chosen. La Huerta is closeness and warmth and these Queens know how to handle it with ease. And spring is already on his side.