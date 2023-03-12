As if nothing had ever happened, which, deep down, is the feeling that everyone is looking for after an experience as traumatic as the one experienced during the pandemic. Four years have had to pass for the Murcia Spring Festival to close the cycle and crown its new Queens of the Orchard in the time and manner established by custom. The young Andrea Sánchez Barceló, from the Peña La Esparteña, from Algezares, and the girl África Peñalver Lozano, from the Peña La Picaza, from Cabezo de Torres, stood up this Saturday night with the orange blossom crown.

The new representatives of one of the most traditional festivals in the capital will enjoy a one-year reign -except for a new and unexpected world crisis-, a usual period that is, however, short, in view of the experience of their predecessors. . And it is necessary to remember that María Teresa Irles and Ángela Moreno Micol were crowned in June 2021, after a candidacy of more than a year and two springs without a parade, with an eye on preparing for a return to full normality that already Fortunately, it arrived many months ago.

This Saturday’s ceremony also returned the event to its usual setting in recent times: at the foot of a colorful Cathedral, in the Cardenal Belluga square in Murcia, in contrast to the place chosen for the previous gala, held at the Artillery Barracks, to facilitate capacity control, and with the presence of masks. There was, therefore, not a single hidden smile that had to be deprived of those gathered there.

In fact, there were not a few, since the good weather, clearly spring and according to the celebration, also encouraged many Murcians to come to this emblematic enclave, crowded and taken from the first minute of the act by the folklore of the garden of Murcia. It was to the rhythm of malagueñas that the 52 candidates -28 older and 24 children- made their initial appearance, dressed as huertanas and adorned by a first display of fireworks. It is noted, with this number, that the stoppage of the pandemic and the two years in which it has not been possible to present a candidacy, have encouraged young women to stand for this election, since a dozen applicants could be seen on stage more than on the previous occasion, especially with regard to the case of young women.

Dedication to the applicants



The gala continued, led by its presenter, Nazaret Navarro, with dances by the Peña Huertana, the Crilla de Puente Tocinos and the Villa de Alhama folkloric group. They accompanied the presentation, one by one, of the candidates for both categories, preceded, shortly before, by the projection of a video summary of the path of young and old up to this election, with images, among others, of the coexistence in the that the judges of the jury were able to forge their decision. La Crilla dedicated the song ‘Acuarela de mi tierra’ to the nervous youngest, while Grupo Azarbe did the same with the older ones performing ‘Joteando’.

At that point, it was already floating in the atmosphere that the peak moment of the night was about to fall. Presented to the respectable members of both juries, responsible for the expected final decision, it was time to name the thirty first shortlisted –15 and 15– from which the 28 bridesmaids and the two chosen ones would emerge. Only then remained to know the final decision, which had guarded, as is also tradition, the notary Pedro Martínez Pertusa. With the outgoing queens already on stage to formalize the transfer of the crown, the presence of the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, and with the ‘Canto a Murcia’ creating an atmosphere, were the Councilor for Culture, Pedro García Rex, and the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, those in charge of revealing the decision.

overflowing emotion



Emotion then overflowed the chosen ones, who, with the presence on stage of the Minister for the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, and the President of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, closed their most magical listening to the inescapable hymns of Murcia and Spain. Right at the end, a fireworks display announced to everyone that the orange blossom crown has new owners and that there are only four weeks left for the Spring Festival to get going again. The cycle is closed. The orchard in Murcia blooms again when it’s time.