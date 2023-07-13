After more than a year of legal battle, andrea san martin won the food trial against Juan Víctor Sánchez, father of her second daughter. The Third Justice of the Peace Lawyer ruled in favor of the influencer and announced the current amount that the former aviator must pay for the basic expenses of her little girl. As is known, in 2021, the ex-reality girl publicly revealed that the money that her ex-partner gave her monthly was not enough to raise the girl they have, the result of her past romance.

What did Andrea San Martín say about the lawsuit against Juan Víctor?

After denouncing Juan Victor Sanchez, the model Andrea San Martín spoke about the agreement she had with the former aviator, who at that time spent a total of 800 soles as alimony. However, there were occasions in which she did not comply with the payment, for which she had to go to a legal instance.

“My daughter’s alimony was 800 soles, of those 800 soles there was a time when 0 soles a month happened to me, and I have never criticized him, I have never gone out to speak ill of him. Because? Because somehow I knew that we worked as a team, ”she commented the former member of“ Welcome the afternoon ”.

Andrea San Martín and Juan Víctor Sánchez do not stop the confrontations between them. Photo: LR/ATV composition

How much will Juan Víctor Sánchez pay in support?

According to the resolution issued by the Third Peace Court of Surco, the former pilot Juan Víctor Sánchez must pay monthly maintenance of 1,400 soles to andrea san martinwho will be in charge of distributing all the money for the basic expenses that his second daughter requires.