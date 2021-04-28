The model and influencer Andrea San Martín showed her anguish, since many workers lose their jobs and she could be one of them. The former reality girl used her social networks to express herself and say that the increase in the dollar does not benefit her.

In one of her stories on her Instagram account, the model detailed to her followers: “For years I have sold collagen (monthly sustenance for me). Today, the most probable thing is that it can no longer import because I buy in dollars and the sale is in soles “.

In the same vein, the young woman expressed that her business is no longer profitable. “The possible rise in the dollar and the possible devaluation of our currency makes me look for new possibilities. This is how other billions of Peruvians who import products to sell are in my situation ”, he confessed.

He finished his message by stating: “In other cases, imports are part of the inputs to produce products that are finally made in our country by hundreds of enterprising Peruvians.”

Andrea San Martín was the victim of robbery

The businesswoman and former reality girl shared her outrage on her Instagram account.

“Apparently they have cloned my card, I don’t know anything, but they have stolen from me. I am going to the bank at the moment because the amount is not paid in a store. It is in an agency withdrawing cash that normally cannot be withdrawn from an ATM, but rather in person and presenting your ID, ”said San Martín.