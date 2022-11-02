Andrea San Martin leads a new controversy. On October 28, it was learned that the model obtained a court order to prevent her ex-partner and father of her last daughter, Juan Víctor Sánchez, from leaving the country for failing to support the little girl. Now, she has come out to issue a strong warning against the entertainment program “Love and Fire”.

Through an extensive statement in their stories of Instagramthe former member of “Welcome the afternoon” assured that she is willing to start a legal battle with the space led by Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter if they insist on questioning her about her private life.

What did Andrea San Martín say about “Love and Fire”?

Andrea San Martín explained that she is tired of being consulted about the controversies in which her name is mentioned. “Today (October 30), a reporter from ‘Love and Fire’ He approached the place where I was working and consulted me on personal issues that, on more than one occasion, I have said I am not going to refer to,” he said.

Likewise, he affirmed that “Amor y fuego” has presented notes with old information without specifying the actual date of the same. “After seeing how past interviews have passed, passing them off as current, providing inaccurate information on more than one occasion…”, she recounted.

Andrea San Martín annoys with “Love and fire”. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram

Andrea San Martín’s lawyer will evaluate legal actions

In this sense, he indicated that he will take corresponding legal action against the program of Rodrigo and Gigi. In addition, he stressed that he will not talk about anything that has to do with his two youngest daughters or with his family.

“As of today, my lawyer Wilmer Arica will be in charge of taking the actions that he considers pertinent at a legal level and directly with respect to said program” sentenced.