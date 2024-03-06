The Peruvian influencer and model Andrea San Martin He recently shared news with his followers on Instagram that caused concern: She underwent a biopsy after detecting a lump in her right breast. This announcement comes at a time when San Martín was preparing for cosmetic surgery.

Andrea, known for her transparency on social networks, did not hesitate to speak openly about her experience; She stressed the importance of early medical attention and regular check-ups. The discovery of the lump and the subsequent process filled both her and her community of followers with anxiety and worry.

How did Andrea San Martín find out that she had a lump in her breast?

The situation began when Andrea San Martin decided to undergo a medical check-up as a preliminary step to a planned cosmetic operation. During this checkup, doctors detected a lump in her right breast, leading to the recommendation that a biopsy be performed to determine the nature of the finding.

“Last year I wanted to have surgery boobies. I said, 'It's time to change my implants and do the reduction.' So, I went and obviously they send you tests prior to an operation and (…) they told me that I had a lump in my right breast. (…) She was scared, I let the months go by”, Andrea said through her official Instagram account.

Andrea was initially reluctant to undergo the biopsy due to fear and anxiety caused by the possible detection of a malignant tumor. However, she recognized the importance of early intervention and chose to prioritize her health.

What were the results of Andrea San Martín's biopsy?

After a period of intense anxiety and waiting, the biopsy results brought relief to Andrea and her followers: the lump was benign. This news was received with gratitude and relief by San Martinwho took the opportunity to remind his followers of the importance of early detection and health care.

“They told me that I actually had to have a biopsy and that's when I fainted and wrinkled, I had a lot of things on my mind, I ran away from the situation. About a week ago I had the biopsy (…) Yesterday I received my results, the doctor wrote to me and told me that it was benign that I had to go for my check-ups.”he finished.

What did Andrea San Martín say about her relationship with Yerko Santiago?

At the end of 2023, Andrea San Martin She was supported by the cameras of 'Amor y fuego' hand in hand with the model Yerko Santiago. Weeks later, she pointed out that they are getting to know each other, but it is not yet an official relationship. “I have said publicly that I am dating him (Yerko Santiago), but that's it, that's all,” held for Panamericana Television.

