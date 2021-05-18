Andrea San Martín and Sebastian Lizarzaburu live their best moment as a couple after making their reconciliation public. Both of them, who are in Miami enjoying a vacation, never cease to amaze their followers.

This time, for the first time after several years, the couple dedicated romantic messages on Instagram in which they remembered their love story and what made them come together again.

Andrea San Martín published a photo of the trip to Ica that she shared with her daughters and the Peruvian model. “Sebastian Lizarzaburu, with you the rest of the way, ”the former reality girl wrote in the post.

For his part, Sebastián Lizarzaburu recalled the different stages that the businesswoman lived through since they met in a competitive reality show.

“We met 8 years ago on a TV show, for some reason we clicked from day one, and even though we couldn’t be together yet … it didn’t take long to really be together and start our first chapter,” he said. .

Andrea San Martín, Sebastián Lizarzaburu

“Despite all the problems and discussions that we had to go through, all the fights and the immaturity, even though no one was prepared for that big step, because today I realize that for that reason, our daughter is so special,” he added. .

“Time had to separate us to mature, to see other ways, to fight, to suffer, to fight, and to grow. To later get back together but more prepared and more aware. I love you! To you and our family ”, ends the coach’s message.

