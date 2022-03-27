Andrea San Martin He traveled to Chincha with a group of close friends to have fun like he hadn’t done in a long time. After her, the former reality girl uploaded to her social networks some videos of the party she attended during the early hours of this Sunday, March 27.

In the statements she gave hours before the meeting with her friends, the businesswoman said that after a long time she was going out dancing due to the pandemic and her maternal life, which made her focus on her two little girls. However, she also revealed that, although she had known her partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu eight years ago, they had never gone out dancing together before and she did not know what it was like to be at such an event with the bodybuilder.

The host Andrea San Martín surprised all her followers by sharing on her official Instagram account the exact moment she threw herself on the floor to do the well-known dance of the Brazilian Anitta from the theme “Wrap”. As seen in pictures, the young woman wore a low-cut black dress that showed her figure.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea San Martín overflows with emotion for the return to school of her eldest daughter

Andrea San Martín is happy with the achievements of her eldest daughter

The former reality girl Andrea San Martín has always shown how the upbringing of her two daughters is. On this occasion, the influencer detailed the achievements of her little girl with Sebastián Lizarzaburu, who entered primary school.

According to what has been said, the first days at school are for him to adapt to his new routine. For this reason, she pointed out: “She is a super responsible girl, but she is also distracted like me (like me). I’m sure she’s going to miss some things, but who doesn’t! It is a 100% new stage for her and we will surely try different support tools until she finds the one that best suits her and helps her… Today she learned to make her backpack”.

Andrea San Martín put aside her operation for school expenses

The model Andrea San Martín revealed that for a long time she has been rescheduling an eye operation that must be done, and that this month in particular the possibility that said intervention can be carried out is canceled.

In that sense, he asserted: “March is a month to chambear, to organize myself. I still haven’t seen the new schedules for the girls’ workshops and I need them to get used to the new routines so they don’t get stressed. I am like in a month of transition for them and for me, because there are priorities”.