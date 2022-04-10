As in recent weeks, basic necessities have had a considerable increase in their prices, various celebrities have been looking to save on their purchases. This is the case of Andrea San Martinwho through his social networks shared with his thousands of followers how his supply day was so that nothing is missing in his home.

The young mother was accompanied by Sebastián Lizarzaburu and both went to a well-known grocery store, where they found everything they were looking for. Of course, the former host of “La banda del Chino” revealed that there was a queue of quite considerable people, so they took longer than necessary in their adventure.

Andrea San Martín spent almost 900 soles on purchases for her home

Once Andrea San Martín and her current partner filled their respective cart, they both approached one of the cashiers for payment. After a few minutes, the mother of two girls showed the bill with the total amount she spent, which was around 900 soles.

“ This time it was less than normal, because until now all cleaning continues to last us ”, he indicated at the beginning, later adding: “ It is the first time that I have such a cheap voucher. This time we have really saved quite a lot. All the small groceries are where they go so fast ”.

Andrea San Martín reveals its consequences after contracting COVID-19

Around the end of March, Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu were infected with COVID-19, so they had to keep isolation so as not to infect their daughters. Thanks to the vaccine, both of them overcame this virus without major complications, but after a few days the model revealed that she suffered some consequences.

“Well, as you may have noticed, I don’t have any symptoms. Only my throat began to bother me, which was the only thing I had during the most critical days, but I am going to tell you something. I can’t breathe the same. I mean, it’s like something in your chest: you get tired of talking a lot, you no longer have the same physique. Of course, I have noticed quite different, ”she indicated.