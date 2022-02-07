It’s back! Andrea San Martin He reappeared on social networks and, as always, did not miss the opportunity to give his followers some advice about family and motherhood. However, this time she was answering questions that were left to her, about whether it is necessary to have a freezer in case, to which she answered based on her experience as a housewife.

The stories of the businesswoman began by detailing how useful it has been for her to buy the freezer because it allows her to have all her wholesale purchases organized and how profitable it is. Then he commented how much he liked the apartments with spacious divisions for the comfort they provide.

Later, Andrea San Martín stated: “To be very honest with you, the apartments where I have lived, one of which was the one I bought in another district and had 110 square meters, its distribution has been incredible and that is what made me fall in love. and he launched me to buy them at the time (…)”.

Finally, the ex-reality girl assured: “The one I currently live in has 120 square meters and the truth is that the distribution also seems fascinating to me. The main room is quite big, we just haven’t fixed it yet. The laundry room and the kitchen are quite spacious: absolutely everything fits me. So yes, distributions are very important in departments. By the way, I am going to sell my apartment. So I’ll be telling you (…)”.

Andrea San Martín vaccinated her daughter against COVID-19

As she had already announced weeks ago to her followers, the businesswoman Andrea San Martín attended the corresponding vaccination center to inoculate her first daughter with the former reality boy Sebastián Lizarzaburu.

Publication by Andrea San Martín Photo: Instagram

He made the fact known through his social networks, where he posted a photo of the minor and pointed out: “After a drama, the vaccine didn’t even hurt him.” He added later: “But the most important thing is that it will be protected and we will be calmer.”

Andrea San Martín bet for the match Peru vs. Ecuador

The influencer Andrea San Martín has been promoting an Instagram page and WhatsApp group for several months, which, according to her statements, allow her to guide her to know which teams to bet on every time there are important games.

Andrea San Martín lost money on a bet. Photo: Instagram capture

On this occasion, the model showed how she invested the amount of 200 soles in two games in a game of chance. One of them was that of the Peruvian team versus the Ecuadorians for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.