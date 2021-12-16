The co-host of the program La banda del Chino, Andrea San Martín, confirmed that she will step aside as the host of the program. This news was announced on the night of last Wednesday, December 15, by Aldo Miyashiro who read the statement sent by Andrea herself to public opinion.

“With great sadness I want to inform you that I have decided to step aside from the program out of respect for all the wonderful work team that trusted me, as well as affection for my colleagues who unfortunately have been involved in a family problem that he should never have crossed the door of my home ”, were the words that Andrea sent to Miyashiro.

This resignation responds to the current situation that Andrea San Martín lives, after her ex-partner and, who is the father of one of Andrea’s daughters, I filtered an audio where the influencer is heard verbally abusing her youngest daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter criticize Aldo Miyashiro: “He says he does not seek rating”

This event not only would have outraged the audience, but also generated the rejection of many characters on Peruvian television, who criticized the young mother.

“In order to avoid further comments, I am forced to do so through another television medium. Without more to say, I send a big hug and I hope we will work together again at some point. Thank you. ”Were the last words of the statement.