Andrea San Martín referred again to the cordial relationship he maintains with Sebastian Lizarzaburu, who is the father of the first of his daughters. During a communication with the program Amor y fuego, he revealed that he is thinking of going on a trip with him.

The hosts of the show decided to contact the model due to recent speculation that links her to her ex-partner, as they were seen together on different occasions.

The mother of two girls discarded the information and indicated that she prefers not to give details of her love life. “No, nothing. I haven’t talked about my personal life in a long time and I would love to keep it that way. With all the respect they deserve, it seems to me that it is a more private matter, “he said.

However, Andrea San Martín did speak about the closeness he maintains with Sebastian Lizarzaburu and he said that they have a very good relationship for the well-being of the little girl they have in common. “Relationships cannot be given only for the children. You have to get along and that is where we are. We get along super well, “he added.

Finally, he was encouraged to reveal that they are now thinking of taking a family trip with the girls, so that in the future they could capture them again enjoying together: “They will surely see us. We are going to go on a trip with the girls and everything is fine, happily ”.

