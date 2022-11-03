Andrea San Martin She was more than surprised at a party she attended for Halloween on October 31. The event would not have met her expectations, since she got to the point that she would return to her house earlier than planned. The businesswoman dressed up Catwoman and even ordered a hairstyle according to the occasion.

Thus, the children’s entertainer showed in images what most caught her attention about the event, which were two people dressed as Snow White, who were accompanied by seven ‘dwarfs’. In addition, she emphasized the prices that were charged for the foods that they sold.

Andrea San Martín outraged by anticucho of 40 soles

The influencer Andrea San Martín was very indignant when she expressed that she was left with the desire to buy an anticucho, because, as she added, it was very expensive. In that sense, she stated: “We only wanted to eat an anticucho, but it cost 40 lucas, and we said ‘hey, what was it?’ It was just a stick of anticucho with corn . Honestly, I was disappointed (…)”.

A few hours later, the businesswoman was sorry for not having eaten that Creole dish, as she stated that she really wanted to.

Will Andrea San Martín sue “Love and Fire”?

The entrepreneur Andrea San Martín was very indignant with the reports published in “Amor y fuego” about the legal problems that she has pending with the father of her second daughter for several months.

Communiqué by Andrea San Martín on “Love and fire”. Photo: Andrea San Martin/Instagram

Given this, he presented a public statement in which he addressed the television space: “As of the date, my lawyer Wilmer Arica will be the one in charge of taking the actions that he considers pertinent at a legal level and directly with respect to said program”.

How much did Andrea save by celebrating her daughter’s birthday with a swap?

Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu organized an ostentatious party for the birth of their eldest daughter and Magaly Medina issued a report telling everything about the organization of the event, which included a children’s show, Pokémon dolls, a candy area, inflatable games, a four-tier cake, among other things.

Likewise, he announced the juicy figure that the ‘Ojiverde’ would have saved because the celebration was planned with an exchange. The monetary value would have exceeded S / 18,000 soles.

Andrea San Martín saddened by the loss of her pet

Andrea San Martín was distressed after reporting that her kitten was lost. After an intense search, she was able to find her and she shared on Instagram how she felt having her in her arms again.

“He had hidden in the lady’s drawers, as he hides in mine. My soul has already returned to my body,” she said.

Andrea San Martín against comments from ‘Peluchín’

Andrea San Martin visited the set of “D’manaña” and took the opportunity to clarify the recent confrontation that has begun with Rodrigo González, after it was said that the ‘green-eyed’ will take legal action against the hosts of “Amor y fuego”.