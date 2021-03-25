Andrea San Martín spoke of her closeness with Sebastián Lizarzaburu on the set of On everyone’s lips, in the recent broadcast of Thursday, March 25.

In conversations with the panelists of the program, the model cleared up rumors that were circulating between the media and social networks. In that sense, he ruled out having resumed his relationship with him.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu and Andrea San Martín in 2014. Photo: GLR archive

“We have not resumed the love relationship, but we have been working hard on the good relationship for many months,” said the television host.

Thus he also said that both are in a process of friendship reconciliation. “Try to close and ‘heal’ conversations until reach a point where we can resume that friendship that we had at the beginning of our relationship ”, added the mother of the family.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu on Andrea San Martín

The model was presented this Thursday 25 in Women in command where she also clarified her sentimental relationship with her daughter’s mother.

“For much more chance, for the same situation in which we are and for the person who is in my life, I would definitely (go out with) Andrea,” said the former reality show.

“I do not want to say that this is happening right now, it is not a concrete possibility yet, because no one has made any decision. We are not going on the loving side right now, we have gone through so many difficult moments, but now we get along very well, “he added. Lizarzaburu.

Andrea San Martín, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.