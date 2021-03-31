Andrea San Martín had a very moving moment remembering her father, who passed away when she was a teenager.

The model was as a guest on the program Women in command, where he told how the loss of his father affected him, but he also recalled very beautiful moments that he lived by his side.

“He is my life, he is my king, I believe that for every daughter her father is her king, the first love of my life and what one aspires to have by her side at the time,” she said with a broken voice.

She also mentioned that she often needed her father, since he died when she was only 15 years old.

“I needed it many times, suddenly some of my decisions are there. He passed away when I was 15, a difficult stage and one tries to overcome ”.

Finally, Andrea San Martín revealed that the loss of a father cannot be overcome, but assured that he learned to live with that pain.

“It is a pain that cannot be overcome, you learn to live with that pain, but also to thank for the 15 years that I had him in my life. If you had known it, it would have been spectacular, “he said.

Andrea San Martín befriends Sebastián Lizarzaburu

Andrea San Martín was featured in En boca de todos in the March 25 edition. The former model said that she regained her friendship with her daughter’s father.

“We have not resumed the love relationship, but we have been working hard on the good relationship for many months (…) Trying to close and heal conversations until we reach a point where we can return to that friendship we had,” he revealed.

