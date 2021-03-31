Andrea San Martín ruled on the rumors of a possible reconciliation with Sebastian Lizarzaburu, which have been released in recent days after a trip by the latter.

The model was a guest on the Women in Command program, where she was consulted on the subject and commented that she maintains a better relationship with her daughter’s father.

“God’s times are perfect, we met for a reason. What we have talked the most is that for a reason God together us. We have a wonderful daughter who has taught us to grow. It’s that I had to have met you for her to exist, I told her, “said the businesswoman, too.

Although San Martín ruled out the possibility of resuming his relationship with the former reality boy, he assured that they have given themselves the opportunity to be friends again.

“(In) what we have focused on is respect and friendship. I believe that the level of commitment that I see now is what I can rescue from him, ”said the model about the closeness that has been evidenced in recent days with Lizarzaburu.

“I don’t have a love relationship, we have a very nice friendship that is being worked on. What I rescue is the respect we have as parents. That has to last forever, ”said Andrea San Martín.

