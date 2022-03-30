Andrea San Martin She is calmer than ever with her relationship with bodybuilder Sebastián Lizarzaburu. She thus demonstrated it in her statements after attending the party of one of her best friends in which she had fun with her friends and her partner.

The businesswoman visited the set of “D’mañana” to tell details about her new stage and talked about the meeting she attended, which went viral because she did the step of the song “Envolver” by Anitta. “I haven’t been out for three years. My last party was when I turned 30, they gave me a surprise party, “he explained.

Likewise, the former reality girl Andrea San Martín also commented on the video in which she is seen drinking a shot of drink in the navel of her boyfriend Sebastián Lizarzaburu: “It went well, I thought it was fun. I didn’t think to do it, but at that moment we have danced. Today I have climbed the alcatraz, it is ready for the celebration of the team that won yesterday (Tuesday 29)”.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea San Martín rules out a second child with Sebastián: “We will stay with the 2 girls”

Andrea San Martín has no plans to have another child with Sebastián Lizarzaburu

The driver Andrea San Martín ruled out the possibility of getting pregnant for the third time after having resumed her courtship with the model Sebastián Lizarzaburu, with whom she has a little girl.

In this way, he clarified the issue: “When we decided to resume the relationship, the first thing we talked about was where he was going (future) and mine, if we were in tune to see if we shared the decision to get back together. (…) I had two daughters and we decided not to have any more children, but the idea is that we stay with the two girls”.

Andrea San Martín does the “Wrap” challenge of Brazilian Anitta

Last weekend, the influencer Andrea San Martín showed her artistic skills and delighted her friends with the fun challenge of the song “Envolver” by the Brazilian Anitta.

This is how his close circle let him see with whom he attended a party in the city of Chincha, where he went to have a good friendly time with his partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu.