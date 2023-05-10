andrea san martin He traveled to the United States a few weeks ago to take a few days off and enjoy the benefits that Uncle Sam’s land offers. The model has been visiting different cities in that country and, a few days ago, she was able to see Anuel AA up close at one of her concerts. The former reality girl said she was excited to have heard the rapper’s repertoire live.

And, as if that were not enough, Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s ex-partner moved his followers by announcing that the reggaeton player liked one of his publications, for which he claimed to be full of joy. “Ok, ok, I just woke up and my heart is in my mouth, I want to cry, I want to cry. I mean… Anuel liked my post, I haven’t been able to sleep for two days because I went to Anuel’s concert, that is, I’m going to have two more days without sleep, I don’t think so,” he said with a huge smile.