Andrea San Martin She surprised her followers by telling them that, after living two years of the pandemic free from getting sick, she contracted the COVID-19 virus by being in contact with a person close to her who tested positive. In fact, the former reality girl preferred to take her security measures and quarantine in her room with her partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu, since she was the one with whom she was most exposed, long before knowing what the results of her evidence.

The couple has been telling, with the passing of days, how calm their health is, unlike many people who have died from this viral process; however, they have always emphasized that all this was because they already had their full doses of vaccines. Apparently, they are not experiencing anything serious, but today, Friday, April 8, the driver worried her followers by revealing what she had noticed differently in her body.

In this sense, the businesswoman Andrea San Martín stated: “Well, as you may have noticed, I don’t have any symptoms. Only my throat began to bother me, which was the only thing I had during the most critical days, but I am going to tell you something. I can’t breathe the same. I mean, it’s like something in your chest, you get tired of talking a lot, you no longer have the same physique. That yes I have noticed quite different”.

Andrea San Martín can no longer bear to see Sebastián Lizarzaburu all day

The model Andrea San Martín and her boyfriend Sebastián Lizarzaburu said last Saturday, April 2, that they were locked in a room in the apartment where they live with the two daughters of the businesswoman because they both tested positive for COVID-19.

That is why during all this time they have been together without separating because the situation warrants it and, although they have done everything to not get bored, the former reality girl confessed the following: “Next week we will run away from each other. I’ve seen it a lot.”

Andrea San Martín says that she has not bathed for several days because she has COVID-19

After informing her followers that she tested positive for COVID-19, the model Andrea San Martín has been uploading to her stories on her official Instagram account about what she eats and the series she watches on the Netflix streaming platform to entertain himself while he spends his quarantine, but for all that he neglected his personal cleanliness.

That is why he stated: “Today I am going to take a shower, since… I have not bathed every day; I’m going to wash my hair, I’m going to put on masks. I need to start giving myself life and moving because it is distressing to be locked up like this”.