On April 2 last, the influencer Andrea San Martin He sent a message through his social networks to his legal representative, Wilmer Arica, for the day of the lawyer. Through a story he did not hesitate to fill him with compliments and expressed how grateful he is that he has taken his case in the face of the various complaints he faces with the father of his youngest daughter, Juan Víctor.

“If someone treats you badly, remember that there is something wrong with them, not with you. Sane people do not go around the world destroying the lives of others, “reads the image of the publication, to which he added:” Happy lawyer’s day! Beyond working together, I am a witness to your professionalism, but also to your great preparation. That more people run into lawyers like you . Sincere, frontal, realistic and with knowledge to face”.

Andrea San Martín greets her lawyer for her day. Photo: Andrea San Martin/Instagram

The lawyer responded to Andrea San Martín’s words with a reflection: “Everyone knows the way in which he was victorious. But no one knows the way by which he secured victory.”

For her part, the mother of the former reality girl, Dora Pilares, also congratulated him for “protecting and defending the most vulnerable.”

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea San Martín after testing positive for COVID-19: “I will continue to see the girls from afar”

Andrea San Martín’s lawyer was also involved in controversy

However, the professional was also involved in the controversy when Juan Víctor on his social networks, in November 2021, threatened Wilmer Arica with criminal charges for a statement he published on his Instagram account.

The reason? Express the alleged reason why San Martín could not travel to the United States with little Lara, for which his followers attacked the former pilot for refusing to give him permission.

Juan Victor Sánchez threatens Wilmer Arica, Andrea San Martín’s lawyer. Photo: Juan Victor Sánchez/Instagram

“It is false that the second daughter of my sponsored did not make the trip abroad with her mother because she should attend a psychological evaluationbeing the truth that he did not travel due to the refusal of Mr. Juan Víctor Sánchez”, commented the lawyer.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea San Martín on a party with Sebastián Lizarzaburu: “I haven’t been out for three years”

“When a professional, as is the case with this Mr. lawyer, is going to address public opinion, he must do so with the certainty of having corroborated the information and not with the fragility with which he has done so” said Juan Victor in response, stating that he did not give permission because there was a pending procedure in those days, for this reason he also assured that he will communicate his disagreement with the Bar Association.

Andrea San Martin tested positive for COVID-19

The former host of “La banda del Chino” Andrea San Martín revealed to her followers yesterday, April 2, that she was infected with COVID-19, like her partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu, after having attended the party of her best friend. However, she assured that everything is under control.