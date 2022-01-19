Andrea San Martin He showed all the love he has for one of his pets by honoring her for turning four years after arriving at his home. This is how he made it known through his social networks, where he shared detail by detail all the arrangement he made at home to wait for his family and together they sing the classic “Happy birthday”.

As seen in the images, the model hired a company to decorate her entire house in pink and with reasons for her little Valentina’s race. As is known, she is not her only pet child, since she has two more cats that she shows on her Instagram account.

At the time of singing the “Happy Birthday” Andrea San Martín is seen carrying one of her cats, while her mother, daughters and partner, Sebastián Lizarzaburu, are by her side. Meanwhile, his sister records the entire family picture.

Andrea San Martín announces that her Facebook account was hacked

The host Andrea San Martín revealed through her Instagram stories that on December 24, 2021, some unscrupulous people hacked her account with the intention of harming her.

However, it was not the only time they did it, because on December 31, 2021 they also did the same action again, but this time it was with all their social networks.

According to her testimony, she tried to resolve everything as soon as possible, but has ruled out the idea of ​​recovering her profile. For this reason, he asked his followers to report said account so that the digital company cancels it.

Andrea San Martín advises young people not to have face surgery

The businesswoman Andrea San Martín took advantage of the attention of her followers to give a little advice to people who are still in their “twenties” because the consequences will come later when they are older.

“A little advice for young girls. Girls, you have a cute face, ‘twenties’ and ‘seventies’ make your face look natural pretty, not perfect because all faces are different, but believe me, as long as you are young and you have surgery on your face, suddenly in the At the moment it will look nice and pretty, but then everything will be distorted if you exaggerate”.