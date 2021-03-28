Andrea San Martín and Sebastian Lizarzaburu They continue their journey to different destinations in Peru. This time they decided to go to Huaraz and they have been sharing every moment with their thousands of followers on social networks. Recently, the ex-partner revealed that they suffered an attempted robbery while having lunch at a restaurant.

“We were eating at the restaurant in Huacho and we had left the trucks in the middle of the corner because it was possible to square there and we had left the luggage rack up, we had a tied up pita and everything, but then apparently they have dated or what do I know and have cut with a scissors, a blade or whatever it was, they cut the entire luggage rack and on the road it began to ring ”, said the model in Instagram.

“They had half opened one of the suitcases, the girls’, but happily they did not take anything, thank God we have not seen anything that is missing (…) We had to play Tetris to get all the suitcases (in the car), these are things that haven’t happened to me for a long time ”he continued.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu joked with his daughter’s mother and pointed out that every time he goes out with her, they “steal” him. Laughing, Andrea San Martín ignored his fans and assured that the robbery did not materialize.

Hours later, the model shared images of the tourist destination, which she also arrived with with her young daughters and close friends, who helped her safeguard her belongings and luggage after what happened.

