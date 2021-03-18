Andrea San Martín and Sebastian Lizarzaburu They spoke about the rumors that they would have resumed their romantic relationship. The former members of This is War, who have a daughter in common, gave their statements after being seen together in photos and videos on social networks.

When approached by the cameras of Love and Fire, the young model said that there has not been a reconciliation with the father of his first-born, despite the fact that there is a cordial relationship between the two. “No (he resumed the relationship), nothing. I have not talked about my personal life for a long time and I would love to keep it that way, “he said.

On the other hand, Sebastián Lizarzaburu confirmed what was said by Andrea San Martin and stressed that he gets along very well with her, especially for the well-being of his little daughter.

“Yes I have heard the comments (about the supposed romance), but, as I said, things with Andrea are super good, all calm. As parents everything is incredible and as people too. Now I train her in my gym ‘Immortal Fitness’ ”, declared the ex-reality boy to the Trome newspaper.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu and Andrea San Martín will have a family trip

Andrea San Martín was surprised to reveal that she will make a trip with Sebastián Lizarzaburu, her ex-partner, and her two daughters. “They will surely see us. We are going to go on a trip with the girls and everything is fine, happily, ”he said to Amor y fuego.

In this way, the model reiterated that, despite the problems they may have had in the past, she and Lizarzaburu maintain closeness for their little girl.

