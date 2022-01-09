Andrea San Martin She returned recharged after the pause that was taken to keep away from social networks after the scandal broke out with the father of her youngest daughter, who accused her of raping her and denying her seeing her little girl. Thus, he returned to interact with his followers and share his day to day with his two minors.

During the afternoon, he uploaded some videos in which he shows how he prepares homemade plasticine for his two heiresses in the company of his partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu. This is how the stories began by telling that the athlete had gone to find the last ingredient they needed to make their afternoon more enjoyable.

Minutes later, Andrea San Martín taught the routine she has to make her little ones sleep with a step by step. Thus, he was showing each of the techniques he applied and explaining why he did it so that it makes more sense.

Andrea San Martín explains what he did during the earthquake in Lima

The former reality girl Andrea San Martín explained to her followers how she and her partner, Sebastián Lzarzaburu, have organized to know what to do in a case of a strong earthquake and also told the instinct that a mother has to protect her children.

In this regard, he stated: “That video is proof of what they always tell you: ‘a mother never sleeps again.’ It is not because you do not have time to sleep, but that your subconscious never rests again because it is awaiting any movement. No matter how tired I am, the subconscious of most moms is impressive. “

Andrea San Martín showed his nervousness when putting his booster dose

The model Andrea San Martín confessed that she is very afraid of vaccines. So getting the booster dose against COVID-19 was no exception.

That is why he pointed out: “It makes me nervous because with the Johnson I literally spent two days or a day and a half with chills”, but everything happened when it was time to inoculate and his feeling was mild because he claimed not to have suffered side effects.