Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzabu announced their reconciliation after separating a couple of years ago. As they explained, the elapsed time allowed them to forgive each other for the difficult times they faced.

“Yes things happened, it was strong. I felt bad, there were problems. Everything was very exposed. We have been through a moment of healing. We both ended up crying, asking for forgiveness, understanding each other, ”explained San Martín during the broadcast of Magaly TV, the firm.

For his part, Lizarzaburu said that they resumed their relationship on April 29, a day that has a special meaning for them. “We decided to make it official because on 29 we met at Welcome in the afternoon”, He added.

In the same way, both recognized that they had problems with their temperament, the same ones that were aggravated by their media exposure; however, they indicated that this is now in the past. As they reported, When the pandemic started, they started a new visiting regime so that the two of them could spend time equally with their daughter.. In that sense, they detailed that it was sharing their work as parents that helped channel reconciliation.

“We have never sat down to talk about what happened before. For people it can be a shock to see us like this, but our forgiveness process has been going on since last year ”, clarified San Martín.

