They don’t waste time! A few days ago, after announcing their reconciliation, Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu traveled to Miami, United States, to spend a vacation.

During that period, the couple took the opportunity to get vaccinated and now they surprised everyone by telling that they have bought merchandise to do business on their return.

Through their social networks, The influencer showed the large amount of clothes, mostly sneakers, that they have bought to sell when they return to Peru.

Likewise, Andrea San Martín mentioned that many of his followers made him some requests, therefore, he will also bring vitamins for those who have requested them.

“The truth is that we have disconnected. Today we have been seeing some ‘shopping’. We have a lot of sneakers, clothes for girls (…) One request that they made us a lot was vitamins. We are still thinking about where to put things to be able to sell them ”, said the businesswoman, also.

Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu were vaccinated in the United States.

Through their social networks, Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu told that they were finally vaccinated against COVID-19 with Johnson & Johnson.

“I’m not going to claim victory yet because the vaccine could still have some effect later or tomorrow, I don’t know, I say it because well, I imagine it could happen,” said the former reality girl.

“Let’s see, for now, Sebastian doesn’t hurt at all, not his arm or anything, my arm hurts like … not pain, that is, I can move it normally (…) I feel like a bum but nothing more”, He added.

Andrea San Martín, latest news:

