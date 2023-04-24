andrea san martin and Elias Montalvo they are protagonists of the new ampay of “Love and fire”. As seen in the promotional issued by the Instagram account of “Love and Fire” The mentioned characters would have coincided in an event, when suddenly the influencer approached the former reality boy to steal a kiss from him. Apparently, this would not have bothered the “ex-warrior”, because she returned the gesture and then they took a selfie.

Andrea San Martín treats Elías Montalvo with affection

Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s ex-partner published photographs in which he shows his group of friends dancing. At another time, ‘Ojiverde’ herself shared a photo with the tiktoker Elías Montalvo. The snapshot has the following description: “My baby”.

The complete images of the ampay will be broadcast this afternoon from 1:50 on the channel Willax TV. Let’s remember that the last time Andrea San Martín was seen she was near the beach in a tiny bikini.

Andrea San Martín and her past with reality boys

At the beginning of the year, Andrea San Martín was caught kissing the young Francesco Méndez. He even published a photograph through Instagram in which she is shown with the influencer. The journalist Samuel Suárez spread in instarandula everything that would have been the live broadcast, filmed at dawn on February 12 in a nightclub in Punta Hermosa.