Andrea San Martin and Sebastián Lizarzaburu tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party with their friends. Despite the fact that the model claims not to feel any symptoms, she has made the decision, together with the ‘Rock Man’, to be in quarantine to avoid possible contagion in her minor daughters.

Through her Instagram stories, the former TV host spoke about her state of health. “Positives. Well, actually, I already smelled them because the girl I had contact with did have a thousand symptoms . I feel better now that I made the decision to lock us down,” she wrote.

He also detailed what measures he has taken with his daughter’s father to avoid contact with her. “I don’t have or feel anything. Sebastian did get up annoying from the throat , so with all the more reason I said: ‘we are done’. I hope to continue like this. We will continue to see the girls from afar I know that many tell me that ‘nothing happens with a double mask’, but if I have the possibility of avoiding contact, I will stay calmer”, he pointed out.

Model speaks out after attending a party with friends

The influencer is safer than ever with her relationship with the former reality boy. She thus demonstrated it in her statements after attending a party for her best friend, in which she had fun with the father of her daughter. “I haven’t been out for three years. My last party was when I turned 30; They gave me a surprise party, ”she mentioned for La República. In addition, she told details of the challenge of her drinking a shot of drink in Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s navel: “It went well, I thought it was fun. I didn’t think to do it, but at that time, we have danced.”

Andrea San Martín without plans for a second child with Sebastián Lizarzaburu

During her visit to the program “D’mañana”, on March 30, the former TV host answered different questions from the hosts of the magazine. On this occasion, she was asked if she had planned to have a second child with Sebastián Lizarzaburu, to which she categorically refused. “When we decided to resume the relationship, the first thing we talked about was where he (future) and mine were headed, and to see if we were in tune to see if we shared the decision to get back together. (…) I had two daughters, and we decided not to have more children, but the idea is that we stay with the two girls, “she said.