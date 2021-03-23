The jury of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) was outraged with an unforgivable attitude of Andrea Rincon.

On Monday night, the participants of the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro had to cook in pairs and blind, since the famous “wall” interposed between the members of the couples.

The couples were formed as follows: Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and María O’Donnell, Alex Caniggia and La Chepi, Andrea Rincón and Cande Vetrano.

In desperation to meet the times and in the midst of the screaming that had arisen in the studio where the players faced the difficulty of having to communicate without seeing each other, Andrea Rincón committed a sin against the kitchen.

MasterChef Celebrity: Andrea Rincón, in an attitude that Germán Martitegui considered “savagery against a noble product”. Capture TV.

Putting her foot on a potato, she had no better idea than … stepping on it with her booty! As expected, the members of the jury -Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui- exploded with indignation at this unforgivable gesture.

The dish that the actress had to prepare was steak eye with mashed potatoes and a sauce of peppers and onions. “I had a little bit of complications stepping on the potato,” Rincón cut himself off at the time of submitting to the verdict of the chefs.

Before tasting the dish, Germán Betular faced Andrea: “Is this the same potato that you crushed with your thigh or is it another?”. “Andrea stood on top of the potatoes,” he pointed out to his colleagues on the jury.

“I did not stand on top of the potatoes, first I put a base,” she defended herself, alluding to the trays she placed on the floor to separate the sole of her boot from the potatoes. “If Damián (Betular) tells me that you stood on top of the potatoes, you stood on top of the potatoes,” Martitegui stopped her.

The MasterChef Celebrity jury: Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui. Photo Archive.

“The spatula did not work; the potato step, bad … So, I told him: ‘Hit it with whatever'”, intervened Cande Vetrano, who played in a duo with Rincón. And immediately, facing the camera, he admitted: “I think stepping on the potato with your foot is serious”.

Yes, it was so serious that at the time of announcing to both that they had a gray apron, that is, that they must make merits on Thursday of the repechage so as not to go directly to the elimination gala, Germán Martitegui described the attitude of Andrea Rincón as “savagery against a noble product”.

