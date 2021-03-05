During the repechage night on Thursday, in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday through Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), the pica between Andrea Rincón and Germán Martitegui was put in evidence.

“Does this man know that I can yiyamure him (sic)?”said the participant, with humor but annoyance, alluding to the famous poisoner Yiya Murano.

Rincón’s question was the consequence of the harsh feedback he received from Martitegui after presenting his dish, which was sweet and sour Wagyu with a side of couscous.

When he was on his way to take him to the jury –Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Germán Betular– what he had cooked, Andrea made a provocative comment: “I am walking with the plate to the jury and I see that the boys from Recoleta are looking at me. And they don’t like it, because this is not from Palermo Soho. This is a still life plate “.

Andrea Rincón, in the second season of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). Capture TV.

The challenge of the night for the competitors consisted of making a plate with exotic products from the most diverse countries. Instead of fetching them from the market, those products were delivered to them in a box and they were forced to use at least four of them.

He barely saw the bittersweet wagyu prepared by Andrea Rincón, German Martitegui could not hide his disgust: “This is sweet bread!”. And as for the large amount of couscous garnish, he said: “This is a cup of latte! “

“I served it and said, ‘Oops, they’re going to challenge me,'” admitted the participant. Martitegui retorted: “But you served it the same!”

“What I’m trying to do,” the chef explained to the actress, “is that you have an alarm so that before doing something that you know they are going to tell you is wrong, don’t do it.”

“The sauce is good, but for such a delicate meat, I would have done something less invasive,” continued Martitegui. “It was a surprise,” he said.

Andrea Rincón provoked Martitegui on MasterChef Celebrity: “Why is it so hard for you to tell me that the dish is okay?” Capture TV.

Then, Andrea asked him: “Was the surprise for better or for worse? Because I didn’t understand …”. While the juror looked at her in silence. She insisted: “Say it! Why is it so hard for you?”.

“What does it cost me?”, Replied Germán. “Tell me that the dish is fine,” Rincón risked.

Lapidario, Martitegui shot: “What it costs me is to tell you that the surprise was for the worse. But, well, you forced me … “.

Looking at the camera, Andrea dispatched: “Does this man know that I can yiyamurear (sic)?”. The controversy is served.

The jury of “MasterChef Celebrity 2” (Telefe): Donato de Santis, Germán Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui. Capture TV.

ACE