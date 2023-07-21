On Wednesday 19 July a serious mourning struck the whole country. Andrew Purgatori he died at the age of 70 due to an illness that left him no escape. The news of the disappearance of the journalist and host of Atlantis it was made public by ‘Ansa’ and was given by Andrea’s three children: Edoardo, Ludovico and Victoria.

In the last few hours, Andrea Purgatori’s family has decided to stick out complaint due to alleged wrong care. For this reason, the Rome prosecutor’s office has opened a file on the death of the journalist and the presenter of Atlantison La 7.

Andrea Purgatori passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday 19 July. The death it occurred in a well-known Roman clinic about two months after the initial diagnosis. According to what emerged, it seems that the journalist had been struck by a fulminant form of lung cancer that left him no way out.

A note states that:

The family members ask for checks on the diagnosis reported in a Roman clinical note and the consequent need for the heavy therapies prescribed to him, and if, due to the same possible diagnostic errors, the treatments actually necessary have been omitted.

In the coming days, therefore, i magistrates they will have to find out if there was any mistake in the diagnosis or in the treatment by the doctors.

The Nas carabinieri are investigating the case of Andrea Purgatori’s death under the guidance of the colonel Alessandro Amadei and coordinated by the prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco and the prosecutor Giorgio Orano. The journalist’s family is instead represented by the lawyer Gianfilippo Cau and is defended by Alessandro and Michele Gentiloni Silveri. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news regarding this story.