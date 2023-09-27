Andrea Purgatori, the autopsy: there were no brain metastases at the time of death

At the time of death there were no brain metastases present. This is what emerged from the tests ordered by the Rome prosecutor’s office in the investigation into the death of Andrea Purgatori.

In the proceedings, initiated after a complaint from the family, two doctors, Gianfranco Gualdi and Claudio di Biasi, who diagnosed the journalist with a form of brain tumor, are being investigated for manslaughter. After Purgatori’s death, which occurred last July 19 at the end of an ordeal that lasted months, his family had asked prosecutors to clarify whether errors had been made in the diagnoses and treatments.

From the histological tests, completed today, it emerged “in agreement” that at the time of the journalist’s death there were no traces of tumor cells in the brain area. The host’s family members, assisted by the lawyers Alessandro and Michele Gentiloni Silveri, took note of the results, reiterating their trust “in the work of the judiciary, with the sole intention of having the truth of the events and any responsibilities ascertained”.