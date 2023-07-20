Wrong diagnosis and treatment: the family of Andrea Purgatori, the journalist and presenter of La7 who died on the morning of July 19, filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The news was released in the afternoon by the lawyers assisting the family.

The text of the family statement: “The family of Andrea Purgatori announces that, following a complaint, the Nas dei Carabinieri, under the command of Colonel Alessandro Amadei, coordinated by the Public Prosecutors Sergio Colaiocco and Giorgio Orano are conducting investigations to shed light on the correctness of the diagnoses and treatments provided to their loved one, who died on 19 July 2023 after only two months from the initial diagnosis”.

«In particular, they asked that the correctness of the diagnosis reported to Andrea Purgatori in a Roman clinical note be ascertained and the consequent need for the heavy therapies prescribed to him, and whether, due to the same possible diagnostic errors, the treatments actually necessary have been omitted.

The family, represented by the lawyer Gianfilippo Cau, is defended in the proceedings by the lawyers Alessandro and Michele Gentiloni Silveri».

In the coming days, the prosecutor’s office will order the autopsy in which experts appointed by the family will also participate.