We continue to investigate the causes that led to the death of Andrea Purgatori, the well-known journalist who died at the age of 70. The magistrates have registered two names on the Prosecutor’s register. These would be the doctors who, last May, diagnosed him with an advanced tumor, with metastases to the brain, in the Pius XI private facility, including Dr. Gianfranco Gualdi, head of Radiology at the clinic.

A sudden mourning, on which we are now trying to clarify. Purgatori had lung cancer. But the journalist would have been exhausted by the wrong treatments. Until mid-May he had worked, not imagining that they would be his last days of life. It will be necessary to try to reconstruct what happened in the last three months in the life of the conductor of Atlantis.

Andrea Purgatori’s agony began last April 24, the day he discovered he had cancer. He had undergone checks to clarify what was due to the excessive exhaustion that was affecting him. Dr. Gualdi, one of the two suspects for manslaughter, received him at the Pio XI nursing home on the Aurelia road in Rome. Purgatori had undergone a CAT scan and biopsy at the Villa Margherita nursing home, another facility in the capital. And then, he had turned to Dr. Gualdi, who had prescribed him a course of radiotherapy due to some metastases found in the brain.

The autopsy will take place on Tuesday and a CAT scan will be used for the occasion, which will have to ascertain whether or not the tumor mass diagnosed at the Pius XI clinic exists. After the diagnosis, the reporter started high-dose treatments, but he continued to feel bad. Thus, after a new check at Villa Margherita (the nursing home where he had carried out the first CT scan and biopsy), a surprise response arrives: there are no brain metastases.

Is it possible that Gualdi was wrong? Purgatori at that point turns to another doctor, Alessandro Bozzao, a professor of Sapienza according to which the metastases would never have occurred, according to Il Messaggero. Here comes the clash between the two doctors, the latter and Dr. Gualdi. In the meantime, the conditions of the journalist plummet. He is exhausted by the treatments that don’t work and on 8 July he is accompanied to the hospital, probably suffering from an ischemia. He will die 10 days later.

An ischemia that would have been overlooked and therefore probably fatal. For this reason, the medical records in the private structures that treated him were acquired, in addition to the general hospital where he died. Bozzao, the doctor who visited Purgatori after the diagnosis of his colleague under investigation, spoke to Il Messaggero explaining the errors that, according to him, were made in the case of the journalist: “The tests that the patient did were corrected, it is the interpretation that can be variable. Diagnosis depends on the experience of the person making it,” he explained. “The different interpretation by those who performed the tests led to different therapeutic consequences compared to those I would have chosen. I have my opinions, those who have read the other MRIs have another, and as a result targeted therapies have been made”.