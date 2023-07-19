From the Ustica massacre to the Orlandi case: Purgatori’s successful career

The world of journalism loses an important piece: this morning in the hospital in Rome he diedafter a short fulminant diseasethe journalist, screenwriter and author Andrew Purgatori. Born in 1953, the conductor had 70 years old. Ansa reports it, citing the official communication of the children Edoardo, Ludovico, Victoria and the family represented by the Cau law firm.

Purgatori, who was 70 years old, had made himself known, from the pages of Corriere della Sera for his articles on terrorism and in particular for his investigation into the Ustica massacre, to which he devoted himself for many years. On Ustica he also wrote the screenplay for ‘The rubber wall’, directed by Marco Risi. He had also been an actor in the film ‘Fascisti su Marte’ directed by Corrado Guzzanti and Igor Skofic.

