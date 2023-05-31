the kings league is a project created by Gerard Piqué together with Ibai Llanos, which never ceases to surprise his fans. On this occasion he will enter the court next June 4, the former Italian soccer player and coach Andrea Pirlo, world champion with his team in the 2006 World Cup.



The former soccer player was a two-time winner of the Champions League with Milan, in addition, he managed Juventus Turin in 2021 and achieved fourth place as UEFA’s Best Player in Europe in 2012.



The meeting that will have Pirlo as player 14 will take place at the Cupra Arena in Barcelona at 8:00 p.m. Spanish time. The match will be broadcast by Four and the Kings League Twitch.

Likewise, some of the players who have joined the signing of Pique are: Capdevila, Ibai Gómez, Joan Verdú, Alberto Bueno, Ronaldinho, Agüero, Iker Casillas, among others.

The most interesting thing about the inclusion of this new player is that the team presidents had to guess about the identity of the new footballer. The game had two parts, in the first stage they guessed the player and in the second stage they made an auction.

“Was Gerard Romero who was right and could not bid at the auction, but had the advantage of being able to match the final bid and take the player. Finally, the president of Jijantes decided to match the maximum PIO bid (18M) and Pirlo will play with Jijantes FC on the fifth day”, the Spanish newspaper pointed out. Brand.

