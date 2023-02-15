Andrea Pinamonti has found love again after breaking up with Nicole Confortin, his ex-girlfriend and model. With the new year, the Empoli player had posted a photo in which he kissed a mysterious girl. Both…

Andrea Pinamonti she found love again after breaking up with Nicole Confortin, his ex-girlfriend and model. With the new year, the Empoli player had posted a photo in which he kissed a mysterious girl. Both were wearing some sort of balaclava so as not to be recognized.

But who is the mysterious girlfriend of Andrea Pinamonti? Today they both came out on social media. The artist (this is how he defines himself on social media) is called Dasha Lapushka, has almost 500,000 followers and is divided between Dubai and Rome. The new couple shared a snap with a Balenciaga look.

And then the proof of the new love that is being born. Dasha shared several romantic shots on Instagram that tell of a special Valentine’s Day in one of the most romantic cities in the world, Venice. From red roses to a precious ring, it looks like Andrea and Dasha are serious. See also Fortnite Zero Constructions: tips and tricks for real victory

