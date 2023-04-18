The bear was saved before Andrea Papi’s death, but now his destiny will no longer be that of being released into the wild

The story of this baby Bear was told by the manager of the Forest Service of the province of Trento. Giovanni Giovannini gave a testimony to the Trentino newspaper The Dolomites.

Before the disappearance of Andrea Papi, which occurred following the attack of thebear Jj4a bear cub was rescued.

The little bear was with his mom when he is fell into a gully in Val d’Algone. Foresters found and rescued him. The poor little animal was kept under control and cared for, unfortunately he couldn’t eat. But now, after what happened to Andrea Papi, it cannot be released into the wild. He will have to live in captivity. Here are the words of Giovanni Giovannini:

It will not be able to return to nature. When they’re that small, reintroduction should happen in no time. But this time it was not possible. In fact we should raise it and then allocate it to some faunal structure.

The bear is in the Cesteller wildlife recovery center

The bear is currently in the Cesteller fauna recovery center. Same place where, according to Fugatti, Jj4 will also be taken. The president of the province of Trento had signed theabatement order of the bear that attacked Andrea Papi, but it was canceled by Tar.

The Regional Administrative Court has however granted the capture of Jj4, which took place this very night.

The manager of the Forest Service of the province of Trento then explained that the bear will not be able to have contact with humans, he will have to live in captivity. It has been said that Fugatti he will not allow it to be reintroduced in nature.

We believe that he will try to put pressure on veterinary choices and evaluations or perhaps he will try to lengthen the times so as to make the puppy unreleasable because he is too confident.

The story of Andrea Papi has unleashed a real controversy. Fugatti let it be known that they will not give up to the killing of Jj4 and that they are ready to present a appeal for the decision of the Tar.