“Keyboard lions who are killing Andrea Papi for the second time”: parents file lawsuits against aggressive comments

The parents of Andrea Papi, the runner who died after being attacked by bear Jj4, filed complaints against the haters. The story in recent weeks has caused much discussion and there have been people who have judged and criticized a boy who is no longer with us.

In addition to the pain of his disappearance, Andrea Papi’s parents are forced to read bad taste comments. Comments about a boy who went out for a sporting activity or a bear who just acted according to her nature.

The same family members have never taken it out on the animal, indeed they have expressly asked that no “political revenge“, i.e. that Jj4 not be knocked down because he has no faults.

What they are asking is that those who brought about such a tragedy do today assume the responsibilities. Those who have not been able to manage the coexistence of bears and humans.

The words of the lawyers of Andrea Papi’s parents

The lawsuits against those who have used offensive tones towards Andrea Papi in recent days, they have already been filed. The family’s lawyers stated:

The family is suffering a second pain resulting from the multitude of aggressive, inconsiderate and disparaging comments on Andrea’s memory. So he dies for the second time, victim now not so much of the bear but of the keyboard lions.

These people attacked the boy, accusing him of being the culprit of what happened, of having been the one to look for itgoing towards the bear. People who don’t know the area, but who they think are hidden behind a keyboard. According to the inhabitants Andrea was not unconscious, because in that area there is no border between country and “wild nature”.

The bear situation in Trentino has become uncontrollable. The Life Ursus project was supposed to protect coexistence, but there has been an overcrowding of animals. Jj4 had already attacked two people in the past and was controlled through a collar. However, that collar was now long gone.