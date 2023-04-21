Andrea Papi’s father speaks of a useless revenge, the bear Jj4 is not to blame for what happened to his son. The real culprits are others

Despite the pain of losing a son, the father of Andrea Papi he wanted to have his say on the capture of the Jj4 bear and on waiting for the Tar’s decision regarding the slaughter.

Charles Papias well as many people, spoke of a unjust revenge, which is useless. Accusing an animal that cannot be charged with a crime will not give it its child back. What this parent is asking is that those responsible do take their own guilt and may her boyfriend get justice.

The overpopulation of bears in Trentino is not the fault of Jj4, but of those who failed to ensure coexistence between animals and humans.

The words of Andrea Papi’s father

The life of JJ4 the bear will not give us back our child. It is too convenient to try to end this tragedy by eliminating an animal, which cannot be blamed for the will to kill. We are not interested in political trophies: we demand that Andrea’s dignity be restored and justice recognized.

No one has yet shown up to apologize and explain the causes of what happened. We trust the Public Prosecutor of Trento and our lawyers: the current government of the Province, like those that preceded it, have a duty to clarify, together with the State, whether everything possible has been done to guarantee safety.

The man reiterated that the loss of his son could have been avoided. Nobody ever told the citizens how to behave and how to live with bears. No one has ever told people which places to avoid, what to do when faced with one of those animals, how to defend themselves, how to live in that area. And despite what happened, no one bothered to take responsibility and to to apologize to him and his wife.

One only thinks of what Andrea’s father himself defined as a “vendetta” against a she-bear.

We are not interested in symbolic revenge. The blame for the tragedy cannot be confined to a bear and killing her does not mean doing justice. We demand a moral assumption of responsibility by those who have managed the bears in Trentino for almost a quarter of a century, pushing everyone into the disaster we are witnessing.

JJ4 was captured and taken to Cesteller, the Tar has until May 11 for decide his fate. Fugatti also issued the order for the capture of Mj5, another bear previously reported for having attacked a man.