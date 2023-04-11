The order issued for the killing of the bear that attacked Andrea Papi: the words of his girlfriend and the intervention of the LAV

After the mother of Andrea Papihe decided to make his girlfriend break the silence too, through an interview with The Corriere della Sera. Alessia Gregori can’t get over it, she will never be able to embrace her life partner again, who died after being attacked by a bear in Trentino. A story that she is causing much discussion.

The young woman said she went to the point where the lifeless body by Andrea Papi has been found.

I went there with his parents, when we arrived I thought back to those damned last moments that took him away from me. I’ll go walking in the mountains anyway, the danger will always remain. Instead of going alone maybe I will go with company. I try to stay close to Andrea’s family, even if it’s hard not to find him next to me when I go to bed.

The girl then talked about the bears, that on that mountainside everyone knows there is a chance to meet one.

Andrea left shortly after 16:00, we had an appointment at 19:00. We were supposed to go to my sister’s partner’s birthday together. Not seeing him arrive, she called her mother, then I went to check at the foot of the mountain and called 112. After many hours of searching, the Carabinieri came and gave us the news.

Alessia you then touched on the most delicate topic, that ofabatement order of the bear.

If a dog kills another dog, there is a practice that involves killing it: given that a person has disappeared, I would like this to be done.

The decision to find the bear sparked a real storm. The LAV has already made it known that their lawyers are in motion to prevent this from happening. The president of the province of Trento has issued the order for the felling, but according to the association it looks more like a sort of vendettawhat a way to find a balance of coexistence between citizens and animals.