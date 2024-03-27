22 days after her disappearance, Andrea Otaolaurruchi, known for her participation in 'Acapulco Shore', has still not been found. The Prosecutor's Office of the State of Mexico activated the search for her after she was last seen in Cuautitlán-Izcalli.

Concern for Andrea Otaolaurruchi is intensifying among her family, friends and followers, who have shared her story on social networks in search of information that can help find her, while authorities investigate her whereabouts.

Who in Andrea Otaolaurruchi?

Andrea Otaolaurruchi, 25, is known for her foray into television and modeling, but she also has training as an aviator pilot. From an early age, she has been involved in the world of catwalks. She started at age 9 and combined this activity with skating and gymnastics for almost a decade.

Her notoriety grew in 2002 when she began a relationship with Jawy Méndez, recognized for his participation in programs such as 'Acapulco Shore', 'Exatlón' and 'MasterChef Celebrity'. However, this relationship came to an end when images of Méndez kissing another woman were leaked. Later, Otaolaurruchi participated in season 11 of 'Acashore'.

Where was the last place Otaolaurruchi was seen?

Andrea Otaolaurruchi was last seen in the Bosques del Lago neighborhood, in the municipality of Cuautitlán-Izcalli, according to the search file issued by the Prosecutor's Office of the State of Mexico. So far, authorities have not offered details about her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

It has been revealed that Andrea Otaolaurruchi went out with her partner and they had an argument before her disappearance, according to reporter Carlos Jiménez on his television program.

What actions has the Prosecutor's Office taken to find Andrea?

The Edomex Prosecutor's Office has made the search for Andrea Otaolaurruchi official: it has taken measures such as issuing a search sheet and disseminating information about her disappearance in the media and social networks.

How have your followers reacted to your disappearance?

The Acapulco Shore community has reacted with concern and has begun to share information about his case.

Information about the disappearance has spread on social networks. In this way, a wave of online solidarity has been generated with messages of support and dissemination of the case, according to the Ahora Tabasco article.

What place does Mexico occupy with respect to the missing?

During the 26th session of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances, held from February 19 to March 2, 2024, Mexico ranked second in the number of requests related to this topic, with a total of nine. This positioning placed it behind Colombia, which registered 38 requests out of a total of 55 presented during the meeting.

