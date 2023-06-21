Magaly Medina He showed in the last edition of his program a report on José María Barraza who, after six months of being absent, appeared in a family court to take a DNA test. This, with the aim of confirming that Andrea Muñoz’s baby is his son. The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” captured the precise moment in which the cousin of “Tomate” Barraza was reunited with his ex-partner, who revealed what the singer’s behavior was when he saw the little boy.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea Muñoz grateful to “Tomate” Barraza for being the only one who helped her with her son: “She never denied it”

What was José María Barraza’s attitude when he saw Andrea Muñoz and the baby?

Jose Maria Barraza he saw his ex-partner after several months Andrea Munoz after having abandoned her while she was in a state of management of who would be her son. This meeting took place because the Judiciary summoned the son of Miguel ‘Chato’ to have a DNA test done.

Although both were face to face, the cousin of “Tomate” Barraza did not flinch when he was close to Andrea Muñoz’s baby. In this regard, the young woman showed her indignation after seeing the attitude that the former salsa singer had with her little one.

“He laughed when the baby cried while they took the sample. He laughed and looked at his brother laughing. He has mocked the suffering of his son ”, commented munoz.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Tomate’ still watches over the baby that José María Barraza does not recognize: “A son that God gave me”

What did José María Barraza say after going for a DNA test?

A reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm” approached Jose Maria Barraza after going to court to take a DNA test. “You come to comply with the legal mandate,” asked the ‘Urraco’. “Yes, it was about time” he only managed to answer the cousin of ‘Tomato’ Barraza.

Let’s remember that the son of ‘Chato’ Barraza was sued by his ex-partner Andrea Muñoz, in March of this year, for alimony and not recognizing his son. For this reason, the Judiciary decided to summon both of them on the last Tuesday, June 20, to resolve this case.

#Andrea #Muñoz #reunion #José #María #Barraza #quotHe #fun #sons #sufferingquot