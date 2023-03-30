Andrea Muñoz, mother of the last baby of Jose Maria Barrazaexpressed his gratitude to Carlos Barraza for taking care of her newborn son, through the cameras of the program “Magaly TV, the firm”. The cousin of the popular “Tomato” abandoned his ex-partner since she found out that she was expecting a child. It should be noted that, to date, the whereabouts of Miguel Barraza’s son are unknown. Given this fact, the former radio host decided to support his nephew so that he is not left without a father figure.

“He’s your uncle, dad. He is always aware and comes to see him, I always count on him ”, said Andrea Muñoz regarding ‘Tomate’ Barraza. “It definitely doesn’t seem fair to me, it’s not the idea, but my son has a missing father and he doesn’t meet him,” added.